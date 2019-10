Hollywood mourned the death of actor Robert Forster today, remembering him as a consummate professional who brought magic to his screen portrayals while retaining a warm, human touch in his everyday interactions.

Producer Gale Ann Hurd called him a “Brilliant actor, wonderful man. #RIP #RobertForster” in her Twitter tribute. Her words were echoed in other online tributes:

I’m saddened today by the news that Robert Forster has passed away. A lovely man and a consummate actor. I met him on the movie Alligator (pic) 40 years ago, and then again on BB. I never forgot how kind and generous he was to a young kid just starting out in Hollywood. RIP Bob. pic.twitter.com/HtunD0Fx6g — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) October 12, 2019

Oh, Dear Robert – Beloved by all of us in our community of actors.

Remembering our classic poker nights at Norby’s:

We’d joke “We’ll bury our friends and one day it will be me.”

Today is your day. 💗

Fly with the angels dear friend.

Blessings ✨ https://t.co/2s6KhJcvCb — Frances Fisher (@Frances_Fisher) October 12, 2019

Just had the privilege of working with the great Robert Forster. I’m in shock. So sad. RIP. — Adam Horowitz (@AdamHorowitzLA) October 12, 2019

Had the honor of making this little gem of a movie (Diamond Men) with this incredible gem of a man — Robert Forster. Truly one of the kindest, most giving actors/human beings that I’ve ever worked with, and forever a dear friend. He’ll be missed.#RIPRobertForster 🙏🏼❤️😢💎 pic.twitter.com/zs01y3wtvl — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) October 12, 2019

I’m devastated. I had the great fortune of working with and knowing this man. He was a hero to me – a gentleman through and through. RIP, Robert Forster. pic.twitter.com/7eHPnuYhol — Bruce Boxleitner (@boxleitnerbruce) October 12, 2019

RIP #RobertForster. One of the coolest cats to cross the silver screen (and a fine looking lad to boot). Such a loss. pic.twitter.com/Iq62vTqc8c — klaus_kinski (@klaus_kinski) October 12, 2019

To those unfamiliar with his work, Robert Forster had essentially two careers: pre-Tarantino & post-Tarantino. They were both great. He could merely sigh and convey a complicated emotion. He could just stare and manage to leave you feeling this wave of emotion for his character. https://t.co/W3ejc54Qmb — Ben Mankiewicz (@BenMank77) October 12, 2019

Robert Forster. A gem. RIP. — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) October 12, 2019

Robert Forster died. Time for BLACK HOLE, ALLIGATOR, MANIAC COP 3, MEDIUM COOL, EL CAMINO, THICK AS THIEVES and JACKIE BROWN! pic.twitter.com/wMrNTnve6H — Harry Knowles (@headgeek666) October 12, 2019