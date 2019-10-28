Robert Evans Dies: ‘Chinatown’ Producer Who Ran Paramount During ‘Godfather’ Years Was 89

Robert Evans, the colorful, Oscar-nominated Chinatown producer and former Paramount Pictures production chef during the late 1960s and ’70s, has died, source has confirmed to Deadline. He was 89.

Evans began at Paramount in 1967 at age 36, the youngest studio production boss at the time. During his tenure he revitalized 1970s cinema with such blockbusters as The Godfather, The Godfather, Part II and Love Story and as a producer of such classics as Chinatown and Rosemary’s Baby.

Evans, who had beeb born Robert Shapera on June 29, 1930, in New York City,earned a Best Picture Oscar nom for producing 1974’s Chinatown, starring Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway and John Huston. The film was inducted into the Producers Guild of America’s Hall of Fame, Motion Pictures, on 2003, and Evans accepted the PGA’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003.

In 1994, Evans published his autobiography The Kid Stays in the Picture (which would share its name with the much-celebrated 2002 documentary). Evans attributed the title to

studio boss Darryl F. Zanuck, who used the line to defend Evans during the filming of 1957’s The Sun Also Rises. Among the topics addressed in the book: Evans’ career path from actor to Paramount Pictures production chief and, later independent producer; his personal life (including his marriage to actress Alli MacGraw); his battles with substance cocaine and drinking (his favorite drink: a “Bloody Bull,” tomato juice, beef bullion, lemon juice, and vodka). The screen version ditched most of the personal stuff, and, with narration by Evans, included photos and footage from such movies as Love Story, The Sun Also Rises, Rosemary’s Baby, Chinatown, and The Godfather. The film received good reviews, and holds a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. Within the industry, however, both the movie and book sit on a sacred shelf (and right next to William Goldman’s Adventures in the Screen Trade) for recent generations of Hollywood aspirants and admirers.

