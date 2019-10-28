Robert Evans Dies: ‘Chinatown’ Producer Who Ran Paramount During ‘Godfather’ Years Was 89

Robert Evans, the colorful, Oscar-nominated Chinatown producer and former Paramount Pictures production chef during the late 1960s and ’70s, has died, source has confirmed to Deadline. He was 89.
Evans began at Paramount in 1967 at age 36, the youngest studio production boss at the time. During his tenure he revitalized 1970s cinema with such blockbusters as The Godfather, The Godfather, Part II and Love Story and as a producer of such classics as Chinatown and Rosemary’s Baby.
Evans, who had beeb born Robert Shapera on June 29, 1930, in New York City,earned a Best Picture Oscar nom for producing 1974’s Chinatown, starring Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway and John Huston. The film was inducted into the Producers Guild of America’s Hall of Fame, Motion Pictures, on 2003, and Evans accepted the PGA’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003.
