‘Riverdale’ Season 4 Premiere: A Final Farewell To Luke Perry With Shannen Doherty

SPOILER WARNING: This article includes plot details about the Season 4 premiere of Riverdale that aired Wednesday night on the CW.

The Season 4 premiere of Riverdale arrived on Wednesday night with an agenda of unfinished business and a script that was written and performed through tears. The episode, “Chapter Fifty-Eight: In Memoriam,” was a months-in-the-making tribute to the late Luke Perry, the beloved actor who died in March at age 52.

It’s been seven months and five days since Perry died in the wake of a massive stroke but the producers of Riverdale felt they couldn’t shoehorn a meaningful and fitting tribute into Season 3, which was already winding down. Skimping on a tribute to Perry was not an option for the soapy teen drama either.

Perry’s death was a heartrending loss for the Riverdale cast and crew and an emotional blow for fans of both Riverdale and the former Beverly Hills 90210 star. Perry, who portrayed Fred Andrews, father of Archie (KJ Apa) and husband to Mary (Molly Ringwald), had been a cast member since Season 1 (2017) and appeared in 47 episodes.

Perry made his last on-screen appearance in Episode 19, which aired April 24, about two months after the Ohio-born actor’s death in Burbank. California. Before Wednesday night’s premiere episode, the absent Fred was simply “away on business” within the narrative of the series.

The CW

That changed early in Wednesday night’s episode when Fred’s son, Archie (Apa), gets an incoming call on his cell phone with his father’s name and face on the screen. The voice on the line, however, belongs to a somber-speaking lawman. Watching with concern are the three other central characters — Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) — and they rush to the shellchocked Archie as he drops the phone and crumples to his knees.

The news is grim, of course. Fred Andrews is dead, killed by a hit-and-run driver up near Cherry Creek. The earnest Fred had stopped on the roadside on Route 80 to help a stranded motorist when a third vehicle struck him and kept going. The episode then gives way to poignant remembrances of Fred, the engaged father, the empathetic stalwart of the community, the easy listener and quiet talker…all eulogies by proxy for Perry, who was hailed as a heartfelt presence within the ensemble and the industry.

The episode follows Archie and his friends as they go to Cherry Creek to arrange for the release of his father’s body. They visit the scene of the hit-and-run, a scenic stretch of a lonely country road, where they meet a mystery woman who is leaving flowers at the site. Archie suspects she may be the guilty motorist but she explains that she was the stranded drive who Fred stopped to help. Through tears she explains that Fred was removing her flattened tire when a car came hurtling toward them. The selfless Fred pushed her to safety, she recounts through tears.

The CW

“Nobody would stop but your dad did,” she said. “He talked about you the entire time…he saved my life. If he hadn’t done what he did I have no doubt that I wouldn’t be here now.” From there, the news starts to rip Archie up as he wrestles with the sacrifice, which he sees as senseless and random. The episode eventually leads to Apa’s enraged character directly confronting the driver of the car but it doesn’t go as expected.

Even before the characters got the grim news, the episode had a melancholy, forlorn feel to it. Even the discussion of a camping get-a-way, for instance, was laced with talk of finalities and farewells. “Remember this could possibly be our last summer to do this,” says Betty, “because next year we’ll be getting ready for college.”

Early in the episode, the planning of the town’s first Independence Day parade in years became a topic of angst, a scenario that will likely be echoed during the season in broader ways as the tug of the future pulls the circle of young adults away from aspects of tradition, the past, their childhood assumptions and, yes, their parents.

At New York Comic Con this past weekend, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said the transition tonalities are natural themes for this senior-year season: “The one thing bringing the parents together this year is the kids are graduating and the theme is seeing all the kids become adults.”