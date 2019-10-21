‘Riverdale’: Ryan Robbins To Recur As Fred Andrews’ Brother In The CW Series

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll soon be meeting the older brother of the late Fred Andrews on Riverdale. Pure star Ryan Robbins is set to recur as Frank Andrews on the fourth season of the CW series.

Robbins’ Frank Andrews is a blue collar, former high school football star – tough, brash, and charming. His temper and vices constantly get him into trouble. He’s lived in the shadow of Fred (the late Luke Perry), his beloved older brother, since he was born. As a result, Frank joined the Army in search of his own identity. After three tours of duty, Frank Andrews is haunted and in need of a home.

KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Casey Cott and Madelaine Petsch star in the series based on the characters from Archie Comics. Riverdale is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Berlanti Productions.

Robbins stars as Noah Funk on crime drama series Pure, which recently wrapped its second season on WGN America. He also stars as Samuel Bly in drama series Sacred Lies for Facebook Watch. Robbins is repped by Play Management and Principal Entertainment LA.