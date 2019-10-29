Ridley Scott’s ‘Raised by Wolves’ Sci-Fi Series Moves From TNT To HBO Max

Raised by Wolves, a serialized sci-fi series from Ridley Scott, will premiere on the direct-to-consumer platform HBO Max. The announcement was made during the WarnerMedia Day investor presentation Tuesday afternoon.

The 10-episode drama, starring Travis Fimmel, was originally set up at TNT with a straight-to-series order. This marks the second series to migrate from WarnerMedia’s basic cable networks to the upcoming streamer, joining TBS comedy Search Party. Additionally, HBO Max’s head of original content Sarah Aubrey, who ordered Raised By Wolves while leading original series for TNT, brought with her some of her development at the linear network.

Produced and directed by Scott in his TV directorial debut, Raised By Wolves was created by Aaron Guzikowski (Prisoners) who serves as writer and showrunner. The series, which recently wrapped production in Cape Town, South Africa, centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

“As we strive to set a high creative bar for HBO Max, there’s no better person to set that bar than Ridley Scott as he delivers his first season of yet another incredible vision realized,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president TBS, TNT, and truTV.

In addition to Fimmel, the cast includes Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Jordan Loughran, Aasiya Shah and Ivy Wong.

“The breathtaking worlds, compelling characters and intricate storylines that Ridley, Aaron and team have created for this project are mesmerizing,” said Aubrey.

Raised By Wolves is produced by Scott’s Scott Free Productions, with Scott, Guzikowski, David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Adam Kolbrenner and Mark Huffam executive producing.

Another upcoming TNT sci-fi series, Snowpiercer, also was to relocate, to sibling TBS, WarnerMedia announced in May. That decision was recently reversed. TNT’s scripted series portfolio includes Animal Kingdom, Claws, which is heading into its final season, and the upcoming Snowpiercer and Tell me Your Secrets. The network has been ramping up its unscripted content over the past year.