‘Rick And Morty’ Brings Library To HBO Max Ahead Of Adult Swim Season Premiere

Less than two weeks before its fourth season debuts on Adult Swim, Rick and Morty has set a library deal on HBO Max.

The animated comedy has unusually strong appeal with younger viewers, on digital and ancillary platforms as well as traditional television. The show recently got a 70-episode order and its upcoming fourth season, which will continue airing on Adult Swim.

All three seasons of Rick and Morty that have aired to date will be available to viewers on the service when HBO Max launches in the U.S. in May 2020. Future seasons of Rick and Morty will continue to premiere on Adult Swim before streaming on HBO Max.

Rick and Morty captured the 2018 Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program. Rick and Morty has twice been named the License of the Year by the industry trade group LIMA International.

“Rick and Morty exploded onto the scene in 2013 and quickly drew a legion of rabid followers from both critics and young fans,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president TBS, TNT, truTV. “The jokes come fast and frenetically in a smart comedy concoction we are so happy to deliver on HBO Max.”

According to the official logline, “Rick and Morty follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick Sanchez is living with his daughter Beth’s family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and grandson Morty into intergalactic escapades.”

Rick and Morty stars Justin Roiland (Adventure Time), Sarah Chalke (Scrubs), Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live), and Spencer Grammer (Greek). The series is co-created by Dan Harmon (Community) and Roiland, who also serve as executive producers.

HBO Max Rollout: Deadline’s Complete Coverage