Revolution Studios & Sony Pictures TV Partner On Global TV & Digital Distribution

Revolution Studios has set Sony Pictures Television to handle the global TV and digital distribution licensing for all of its titles. Today’s deal also includes 64 Morgan Creek films to which Revolution owns international distribution rights.

The agreement reunites Revolution with Sony, an initial investor in the company as well as its original film distributor.

SPT will handle worldwide distribution of all television and streaming rights for more than 40 Revolution films including Black Hawk Down, xXx, Maid in Manhattan and Daddy Day Care. Morgan Creek International titles include Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Major League and The Whole Nine Yards.

“The SPT team is among the best in the business and the ideal partner to handle international distribution of Revolution’s extensive catalog in the continually shifting global digital media landscape,” Revolution CEO Vince Totino said.

“The scale and global reach of SPT’s television and digital distribution operation makes them an ideal partner for us as we continue to find new avenues to bring our library of hit films to audiences around the world,” added Revolution President and COO Scott Hemming.

Said Mike Wald, EVP Content Strategy & Management at Sony Pictures Television: “The Revolution library includes some of the most beloved feature films, and we are delighted to be able to offer this trove of top-notch content to our partners around the world.”