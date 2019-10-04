‘Repeat’ Time-Travel Drama Based On Japanese Format In Works At CBS From Masi Oka, David Hayter & Sabrina Wind

EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing Repeat, a drama series executive produced by Masi Oka and Sabrina Wind, from ABC Studios.

Written and executive produced by David Hayter (X-Men, X-Men 2: X-Men United, Watchmen) Repeat is based on the award-winning book of the same name by Kurumi Inui and the 2018 TV series, which aired on Yomiuri Television in Japan.

In Repeat, the opportunity to travel back 10 months to relive their pasts seems like an incredible gift to a group of strangers, giving them the chance to right wrongs, undo mistakes, and set their lives on a better path, but their new choices have unforeseen results as they unravel a larger conspiracy with deadly consequences.

The general idea, about stranger with supernatural abilities, is reminiscent of Oka’s NBC series Heroes where the powers of his character, fan favorite Hiro Nakamura, included traveling in time.

Oka and Hayter executive produce alongside Wind via her recently launched WindPower Entertainment, which has a deal at ABC Studios.

The project was one of 4 Japanese properties Oka presented to Hollywood producers and production companies earlier this year at event sponsored by the Japanese government’s organization JETRO (Japanese External Trade Organization in Los Angeles) in conjunction with the Consulate-General of Japan in Los Angeles

Golden Globe and Emmy- nominated Oka recently co-starred on CBS’ Hawaii 5-0 and will next be seen in the feature Spies in Disguise.

Through her new, ABC Studios-based company, WindPower Entertainment, Wind also recently sold drama FML, with writer Katie Wech, to ABC.

