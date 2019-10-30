Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Los Angeles Fire Danger: “Extreme Red Flag Warning” Overnight With Gusts Up To 80 MPH

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

HBO Orders New 'GoT' Prequel To Series After Naomi Watts Pilot Is Scrapped

Read the full story

Ice Cube, Regina King, Jay Pharoah And More Remember John Witherspoon

Witherspoon family

Comedy lost one of its greats Tuesday when John Witherspoon died suddenly at the age of 77. When the news of his passing broke Tuesday night, colleagues and friends mourned the beloved actor-comedian and shared their memories of him on Twitter.

“I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon,” wrote Ice Cube above a photo with Witherspoon. “Life won’t be as funny without him.”

Witherspoon was probably best known for his role as Ice Cube’s grumpy dad Willie Jones in Ice Cube’s hit Friday comedy feature franchise.

“My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise,” wrote Regina King, who co-starred with Witherspoon on the animated series The Boondocks. She played siblings Huey and Riley on the show, while Witherspoon voiced their grandfather and legal guardian.

“We lost a real one today,” wrote Saturday Night Live alum Jay Pharoah who was thankful to Witherspoon for “our conversations and the wisdom you gave me as a young comic.” 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad