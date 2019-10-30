Ice Cube, Regina King, Jay Pharoah And More Remember John Witherspoon

Comedy lost one of its greats Tuesday when John Witherspoon died suddenly at the age of 77. When the news of his passing broke Tuesday night, colleagues and friends mourned the beloved actor-comedian and shared their memories of him on Twitter.
“I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon,” wrote Ice Cube above a photo with Witherspoon. “Life won’t be as funny without him.”
Witherspoon was probably best known for his role as Ice Cube’s grumpy dad Willie Jones in Ice Cube’s hit Friday comedy feature franchise.
“My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise,” wrote Regina King, who co-starred with Witherspoon on the animated series The Boondocks. She played siblings Huey and Riley on the show, while Witherspoon voiced their grandfather and legal guardian.
“We lost a real one today,” wrote Saturday Night Live alum Jay Pharoah who was thankful to Witherspoon for “our conversations and the wisdom you gave me as a young comic.”
