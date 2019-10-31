Erin Brockovich-Inspired Drama ‘Rebel’ From Krista Vernoff & Davis Entertainment Set At ABC As Put Pilot

ABC has finalized deals for a put pilot commitment to Rebel, a drama series inspired by the life of activist Erin Brockovich today. Executive produced by Brockovich, Rebel hails from Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff, Davis Entertainment, Sony Pictures TV and ABC Studios.

Written by Vernoff, in Rebel, twenty years after a movie made her famous, Annie “Rebel” Rebelsky is still working as a legal consultant without a law degree. A funny, messy, brilliant and fearless real-life super hero who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves, when Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.

Vernoff executive produces through her Trip the Light banner alongside Brockovich as well as Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox; the company’s Mike Stein is Co-Producer. Sony Pictures Television, where Davis Entertainment had a deal, co-produces with ABC Studios.

The project falls under Vernoff’s overall deal with ABC Studios, with Trip the Light’s Alexandre Schmitt also executive producing.

ABC, Davis Entertainment, Sony TV and ABC Studios originally developed an Erin Brockovich project last season with a different writer, Paul Downs Colaizzo. While the script did not move forward, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke remained high on the idea. Vernoff, one of the network’s top showrunners, came on board with a new take, which everyone loved.