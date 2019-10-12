Rebecca Damon Re-Elected SAG-AFTRA Executive Vice President

Rebecca Damon has been re-elected executive vice president of SAG-AFTRA by delegates to the union’s fourth biennial convention in Los Angeles. A staunch supporter of SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris, Damon is the union’s second-highest elected official.

“I’m grateful for the national show of support for my re-election,” Damon said. “I’m excited to be working again with President Carteris, our new Secretary-Treasurer Camryn Manheim and all the elected officers and board members who are serving our union. Only together can we take on the challenges that face us.”

Carteris said: “Congratulations to Rebecca Damon. I am thrilled to serve another term with her. She is a true partner, a tireless warrior who fights for membership across the country. SAG-AFTRA and our membership are lucky to have her wisdom and spirit as we face the future in unity and strength.”

Damon, an actor and voiceover performer, was first elected executive vice president in April 2016 and retained her post at the October 2017 National Convention. She also was re-elected in August to another two-year term as president of SAG-AFTRA’s New York local, a post she assumed on September 9, 2017, upon the death of New York local president Mike Hodge.

Damon sits on a number of policy-shaping committees at the local and national levels of the union. She is national chair of the Government Review Committee; chair of the Member Organizing Volunteer Efforts New York Committee; and serves on the Executive, Finance and Government Affairs and Public Policy committees. She also serves on the President’s Task Force on Education, Outreach and Engagement and chairs the Member Outreach Relations & Education Committee.

