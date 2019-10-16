Click to Skip Ad
‘Raven’s Home’ Renewed For Season 4, Beefs up EP Ranks Following Eunetta T. Boone’s Death

Raven's Home Season 2 Premiere Date
Disney Channel

Disney Channel has ordered a fourth season of Raven’s Home, starring and executive produced by Raven-Symoné.

Returning as executive producer/showrunner is Warren Hutcherson. He was Season 3 EP/showrunner Eunetta T. Boone’s No.2 and took over as showrunner following her sudden death during production. He will be joined by Alison Taylor (Just Jordan), who has come on board as Season 4 executive producer, alongside Raven-Symoné and Hutcherson. Filming on the new season will start later this year.

Raven’s Home is a spinoff of Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven. Now, Raven is a divorced single mom of teen twins, Nia and Booker, and she’s not the only one in the family who can catch glimpses of the future—her son Booker has inherited her gift.

The series also stars Issac Ryan Brown as Booker Baxter-Carter, Navia Robinson as Nia Baxter-Carter, Jason Maybaum as Levi Grayson, Sky Katz as Tess and Anneliese van der Pol as Chelsea Daniels.

Raven’s Home was developed by longtime writer/producer partners Scott Thomas and Jed Elinoff, and created by That’s So Raven creators Michael Poryes and Susan Sherman. The series is a production of It’s a Laugh Productions.

