Randy McKinnon To Adapt Justin A. Reynolds’ Novel ‘Opposite Of Always’ For Paramount Players

EXCLUSIVE: I hear that screenwriter Randy McKinnon is set to adapt Justin A. Reynold’s romance novel Opposite of Always for Paramount Players.

Kathleen Tegen Books

Published by Katherine Tegen Books, Opposite of Always follows Jack and Kate who after meeting at a party, bond until sunrise. Jack is falling hard for her, and soon Kate is meeting his best friends. But then Kate dies. Yet Kate’s death sends Jack back to the beginning, the moment they first meet, and Kate’s there again. Healthy, happy, and charming as ever. Jack isn’t sure if he’s losing his mind. Still, if Jack has a chance to prevent Kate’s death, he’ll take it. Even if that means believing in time travel. However, Jack will learn that his actions are not without consequences. And when one choice turns deadly for someone else close to him, he has to figure out what he’s willing to do to save the people he loves. The book hit storeshelves on March 5.

Producers on Opposite of Always include Marty Bowen, John Fischer and Isaac Klausner from Temple Hill whose credits include The Fault in Our Stars, Twilight, Maze Runner and Love, Simon.

Courtesy

McKinnon has quite a dance card. He wrote the Disney+ feature Safety which Reginald Hudlin is directing about Ray-Ray McElrathbey, a freshman football player for Clemson University, who secretly raised his younger brother on campus after his home life became too unsteady. McKinnon is a staff writer on the Netflix series Chambers. He also has a memoir adaptation Notes from a Young Black Chef to star LaKeith Stanfield at A24, and serves as co-producer on a forthcoming series for Apple Plus, from creator Simon Kinberg. Last August, it was announced that McKinnon is writing an elevated take on the alien invasion genre set in the South Florida hood.

The Paramount execs working on the project are Matt Dines and Gabby Canton.

McKinnon is repped by Darian Lanzetta/CAA and Zac Frognowski/Grandview. Reynolds is repped by Dana Spector/CAA.