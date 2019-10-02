Randall Park Launches Production Company With Michael Golamco & Hieu Ho, Inks First-Look Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Off the Boat star Randall Park has teamed with longtime creative partners and friends Michael Golamco and Hieu Ho to launch Imminent Collision, a production company dedicated to developing comedy-forward stories from Asian American perspectives.

In a competitive situation, the company has inked a rich first-look television deal with 20th Century Fox Television, the studio behind Park’s series Fresh Off the Boat.

The comedy, which just launched its sixth season on ABC, has been hailed as a milestone for representation. It launched in 2015 as the first network sitcom starring an Asian-American family in more than two decades.

Additionally, Park has been in demand coming off the breakout success of Netflix’s romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe, which he co-wrote alongside Golamco and Ali Wong, produced and starred in.

“We’ve had the pleasure for years of watching Randall as an anchor of our beloved series, Fresh Off the Boat. He is as hilarious as he is kind and talented,” said 20th TV President of Creative Affairs Carolyn Cassidy. “He introduced us to his longtime friends and collaborators Michael and Hieu. They blew us away with their taste and passion for creating television shows from their own unique perspective as Asian-American creators, and we knew immediately that we had to be in business with them. They’re smart, driven and brimming with ideas. They share our desire to bring voices to the screen that are underrepresented and in doing so, create series that reflect the drama and humor of the world we live in today.”

Park, Golamco and Ho drew inspiration for the name of their company, Imminent Collision, from a play of the same title they worked on at the UCLA Asian American theater company, Lapu The Coyote That Cares, which was co-founded by Park over 20 years ago.

“Our immigrant parents came to America with a dream. That dream was for their children to land a first look television producing deal, scripted and unscripted, at a major Hollywood studio,” Park, Golamco and Ho quipped. “We would like to thank Carolyn, Howard, Dana, Craig and the entire 20th team for helping us make our parents proud.”

Up next, Park will reprise his role as ‘Jimmy Woo’ in Marvel’s series WandaVision for Disney+.

Writer Golamco is currently adapting the Newbery Medal winning novel Hello, Universe for Netflix. He is also co-writing with Taika Waititi the upcoming Warner Bros. adaptation of Akira. In TV, he was a writer-producer on SyFy’s Nightflyers and NBC’s Grimm.

Ho recently led BuzzFeed’s global scripted division across film and television. Previously, he worked as the President of Chu Studios, a production company founded by Jon M. Chu. Ho began his career in the Warner Bros. Global Management Trainee Program.

Imminent Collision is repped by UTA and Myman Greenspan. Park is additionally managed by Artists First and Golamco by Manage-ment.