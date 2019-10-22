Randall Einhorn Re-Ups Overall Deal With ABC Studios; Sells Comedy Projects To NBC & ABC

EXCLUSIVE: Prolific director-producer Randall Einhorn is remaining at ABC Studios, signing a new overall deal with the studio for an additional two years.

Einhorn will continue to develop scripted series via his newly relaunched Sad Unicorn production banner (fka Randall Einhorn Films), spearheaded by head of development Steven Lieb.

Under the new pact, he has sold two single-camera comedy projects for fall 2020 consideration, Us & Them to NBC and Married with Roommates to ABC. Both sold in a competitive situation with a penalty attached. Einhorn is executive producing and directing; ABC Studios is the studio.

Written/executive produced by mixed-ish co-executive producers Jim Brandon and Brian Singleton, Us & Them is told in two timelines, exploring the idea that who you were in high school isn’t necessarily the same person you are today, and how when it comes to love, timing is everything.

Donald Diego

Written/exec produced by Donald Diego (American Housewife), Married With Roommates is Inspired by his real-life experience of living with his wife and friends. It is about how elusive the American Dream has become for millennials and follows a young couple who stretches and buys a house they can’t afford. Now, instead of filling their home with kids, the couple has to fill it with roommates.

Under his ABC Studios deal, Einhorn most recently executive produced and directed The Kids Are Alright, which aired for one season on ABC. Einhorn, who started as a director on reality shows, is a sought-after comedy pilot and series director. His last seven pilots have gone to series, including Lodge 49 at AMC, and ABC’s The Kids Are Alright most recently.

Brandon and Singleton’s series credits also include Black Monday, Arrested Development, and The Kids Are Alright, on which they worked with Einhorn.

Diego is repped by manager Tom Drumm and attorney Peter Sample. Einhorn is repped by Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, WME and attorney Michael Schenkman.