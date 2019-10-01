‘Atlanta Monster’ Producer Tenderfoot TV Preps Debut Semi-Scripted Podcast Series ‘Radio Rental’

EXCLUSIVE: , the company behind the hit Atlanta Monster and Up and Vanished podcasts, is debuting its first semi-scripted audio series.

The producer is launching Radio Rental, which will chronicle real-life stories set against the backdrop of a fictional, enigmatic world, on Halloween. The podcast will feature a well-known actor as a video store clerk who holds a secret VHS collection of tales of horror and the unexplained. The series is produced in association with Cadence13.

The series, which will be hosted by Tenderfoot TV co-founder and host Payne Lindsey, will tell detailed stories of terror, spanning from eerie experiences with the dead, to close shave encounters with killers and unexplained phenomena. Each episode will include an interview with people who’ve had these encounters.

“This podcast is something new,” said Lindsey. “As our first semi-scripted project, it’s a bit of a departure from our other work. I really wanted to create a fun, new world for these stories to live — a place where the listener can feel truly immersed in the horror without being weighed down by it. The world of Radio Rental is fictional, but the stories are real stories from real people.”

It is the latest series for Tenderfoot TV, which is run by Payne and Donald Albright. The company, which has had over 400M downloads for its podcasts including To Live and Die in LA with The Dirt author and Rolling Stone writer Neil Strauss, also previously adapted its Up and Vanished podcast with Ben Silverman’s Propagate Content for Oxygen.

Repped by UTA’s Grace Royer and Oren Rosenbaum, Tenderfoot TV is also in talks with production companies and networks to develop other adaptations of its podcasts.