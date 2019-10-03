Rachel Brosnahan, Travis Fimmel, Christina Ricci Among 9 Cast In Quibi Horror Anthology Series ’50 States Of Fright

Quibi has given a green light to 50 States of Fright, a horror anthology series, from Gunpowder & Sky’s ALTER horror brand, DIGA Studios and executive producer Sam Raimi (Spider Man, Army of Darkness). Cast includes Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Travis Fimmel (Vikings, Warcraft: The Beginning), Christina Ricci (Monster, Z: The Beginning of Everything), Jacob Batalon (Spiderman: Homecoming, Spiderman: Far From Home), Ming-Na Wen (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, The Mandalorian), Taissa Farmiga (The Nun, American Horror Story), Asa Butterfield (Sex Education, Hugo), John Marshall Jones (The Last Revolutionary, Rectify) and Ron Livingston (Loudermilk, A Million Little Things), who each will star in an episode of the upcoming series.

Related Story Trevor Noah Developing On-The-Road Comedy Series For Mobile Platform Quibi

Quibi

The first season will explore stories based on urban legends from Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Oregon and Washington taking viewers deeper into the horrors that lurk just beneath the surface of our country.

Raimi and Debbie Liebling (Pen 15, Plus One) executive produce through POD 3 along with Van Toffler, Tony DiSanto, Cody Zwieg, Barry Barclay, Tommy Coriale and Chris Mangano.

Courtesy; Shutterstock

Following are details of each episode with cast.

Brosnahan, Fimmel and Jones will star in “The Golden Arm” based on a famous urban legend out of Michigan, co-written by Sam Raimi and Ivan Raimi (Army of Darkness, Drag Me to Hell) and directed by Sam Raimi.

Ricci and Batalon will play lead roles in “Red Rum,” which follows the storyline of Colorado’s scariest story.

Wen will star in “America’s Largest Ball of Twine,” based on Kansas myth.

Farmiga and Livingston will co-star in “Almost There,” Iowa’s frightening folklore, which will be written and directed by Iowa natives Scott Beck & Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place, Haunt).

Butterfield is cast as the male lead in “Grey Cloud Island” a chilling tale from Minnesota.

“The driving force for us as a studio is to foster the careers of emerging talent by marrying them with proven innovators,” said Van Toffler, CEO, Gunpowder & Sky. “With 50 States of Fright we sought out a diverse group of breakthrough performers and fearless horror visionaries and partnered them with Sam Raimi to oversee the creative process. This winning formula ensures we’ll get a s-load of scares.”

Additional writers/directors include: Yoko Okumura (Facets, Fed Up) to direct; Sarah Conradt-Kroehler (Out of Her Mind) to write; Mae Catt (Transformers: Cyberverse) to write; Isa Mazzei (CAM) & Daniel Goldhaber (CAM) to write and direct; Cate Devaney (Sinister, Deliver Us From Evil) to write and direct; Greg Hale (Avengers, Iron Man) to write; Ryan Spindell (Two Sentence Horror Series) to write and direct; Adam Schindler (Intruders, Delivery: The Beast With Within) and Brian Netto (Delivery: The Beast Within) to write and direct; Alejandro Brugués (Juan of the Dead, Nightmare Cinema) and Eduardo Sánchez (The Blair Witch Project, Queen of the South) to write and direct.