Rachael Leigh Cook & Damon Wayans Jr. To Topline Netflix Film ‘Love, Guaranteed’ With Cook Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Rachael Leigh Cook, who is fondly remembered for her role in the classic teen drama, She’s All That, is set to star alongside Damon Wayans Jr. in Love, Guaranteed, the Netflix original film which Cook is also producing. Mark Steven Johnson is directing from source material by Cook. The script is by Elizabeth Hackett and Hilary Galanoy, the screenwriter behind the recently released Netflix rom-com Falling Inn Love.

The story centers on an earnest, hard-working lawyer Susan (Cook) who has taken one too many pro bono cases. To save her small law firm, Susan begrudgingly takes a high-paying, high-profile case from Nick (Wayans Jr.), a charming new client who wants to sue a dating website that guarantees users will find love. But Susan and Nick soon find themselves in the middle of a media storm, and as the case heats up, so do their feelings for each other — which could jeopardize everything.

In addition to Cook, Dan Spilo, Margret Huddleston, and Stephanie Slack are producing the project which will begin filming this month in Vancouver, Canada

Cook co-starred alongside Eric McCormack in the TNT drama Perception, which lasted for three seasons, as well as recurred on Criminal Minds. Other films she’s known for include Josie and the Pussycats and Get Carter with Sylvester Stallone.

Wayans Jr. is well known for his roles in ABC’s Happy Endings, Fox’s New Girl and will next be seen opposite Kristen Wiig in the Lionsgate feature Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar.