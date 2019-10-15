Quibi & The Weather Channel Partner For Daily Programming

Quibi’s torrential downpour of programming deals continues. Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s shortform digital platform is teaming with the Weather Channel to be its exclusive source for weather content.

The deal includes daily weather-related programming from the Byron Allen-owned outlet that will be part of Quibi’s Daily Essentials, which features minutes-long bites of news, entertainment and inspiration.

The untitled show will include national and hyper-localized weather and forecasting stories, as well as leverage the Weather Channel’s Immersive Mixed Reality to help audiences understand how the weather will impact them.

“The Weather Channel partnership with Quibi is an exciting new step for delivering vital weather and climate-related information daily to our ever-growing audience,” said Allen, founder and chairman/CEO of Weather Channel parent Allen Media. “As America’s No. 1 weather/news network, the Weather Channel will provide Quibi the best-in-class curated short video clips every day – the ideal combination of weather and information on the Quibi platform.”

Said Katzenberg: “Before people start their day, the one thing they absolutely need to know is the weather,” said Jeffrey Katzenberg, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Quibi. “We are excited about our partnership with The Weather Channel, which will deliver hyper-local forecasts and use immersive mixed reality to help audiences understand weather in a whole new way.”

The programming deal is just the latest for Quibi. The platform has greenlighted dozens of series in recent months as it ramps up for an April launch.