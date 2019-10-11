Quibi & TMZ Team For Pair Of Daily Pop Culture News Shows

Quibi is taking its Daily Essentials to the Thirty Mile Zone. Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s shortform digital platform is teaming with Harvey Levin’s TMZ on two daily celebrity news shows curated for millennials.

Quibi said the untitled pop culture shows will be rich with news from hip-hop and basketball to celebs and YouTubers. The new, premium shows, which will air Monday to Friday each week, capture the spirit of the brand with exclusive information, opinion and attitude. The shows will have a different look and feel from the other TMZ properties — produced specifically for a mobile experience on Quibi.

Quibi’s Daily Essentials are curated into minutes-long bites of news, entertainment and inspiration. TMZ’s daily morning show and afternoon show both will be available when the mobile platform launches in April.

“Quibi is the future, and we are thrilled to land on a mobile platform that speaks to a young audience on the hunt for celebrity content,” executive producer Harvey Levin said.

The news comes the same week that Quibi inked deals for news programs from CBS News and Telemundo — the former produced by 60 Minutes and the latter targeting a Hispanic audience.

