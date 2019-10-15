Quibi To Relieve Anxiety With Satisfying ASMR-Driven ‘The Daily Chill’

EXCLUSIVE: In this era of social media and stress, Quibi is looking to become a destination of relief with The Daily Chill, a premium meditative experience as part of their Daily Essentials for those looking for an on-the-go escape from the anxiety that lingers in the air every day.

Perfect for the short-form content platform, The Daily Chill will combine cinematic visuals with relaxing ASMR audio as well as oddly satisfying videos. Utilizing these meditative elements, each day will take you on an entirely new immersive audio-visual travel experience, from a scenic deserted beach to a lush faraway forest. The Daily Chill is exactly what the title suggests — it is designed to reset your day in six minutes or less.

The new experience seems like it’s for all audiences, but it’s very much catered to working millennials, who are experiencing twice the amount of anxiety of other generations. Quibi has partnered with B17 Entertainment to produce visuals of self care that provide a wellness solution created for premium mobile viewing.

Using the industry’s top cinematographers, state-of-the-art camera technology and 3D, binaural audio, The Daily Chill will have new installments of wellness available on Quibi Monday through Friday after the platform launches in April 2020.

Produced by B17 Entertainment, an Industrial Media company, The Daily Chill is executive produced by Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher alongside showrunner Fred Pichel. B17 has previously found success with interactive experiences like Confetti for Facebook Watch and Chasing the Cure on TNT.