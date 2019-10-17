Quibi Adds Daily Programs From Rotten Tomatoes, E!

Quibi is adding two more programs to its Daily Essentials lineup. Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s shortform digital platform is teaming with Rotten Tomatoes and E! for respective entertainment and celebrity shows to be developed and produced in collaboration with the NBCUniversal Digital Lab.

Rotten Tomatoes

Rotten Tomatoes will launch Fresh Daily on Quibi, a deep dive into the latest in must-watch television, streaming and film. The show is designed to help fans navigate the world of endless content options — from highlighting movie trailers and new show premieres to analyzing Tomatometer scores.

E!

E! will debut an untitled daily celebrity news show using the brand’s blend of information, access and voice. The show will deliver the best of celebrity and pop culture news exclusively on Quibi.

Both shows will have new episodes Monday-Friday on the platform. Quibi’s Daily Essentials features minutes-long bites of news, entertainment and inspiration.

The programming deal is just the latest for Quibi. The platform has greenlighted dozens of series in recent months as it ramps up for an April launch.

Quibi & The Weather Channel Partner For Daily Programming