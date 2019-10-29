Fashion Designer Alexander Wang Is Ready For Some ‘Potty Talk’ At Quibi

There’s one place where everybody talks about the juiciest gossip and tells their biggest secret: the bathroom. That’s why Quibi has set the new celebrity talk series Potty Talk hosted by acclaimed fashion designer Alexander Wang.

In Potty Talk, the traditional talk show format is “flushed down the toilet” as Wang hosts intimate conversations in one of the most intimate places. He will be dishing it out with the biggest celebrities inside the restrooms of the most highly sought-after events in entertainment, fashion and pop culture.

“Being given the opportunity to recontextualize the talk show format is a dream,” said Wang. “Pushing the boundaries on an institutionalized model is something I’m always up for. I’m very excited to work with the innovative and creative team at Quibi who are leading the conversation in short-form entertainment.”

Each episode will feature Wang and a guest host serving as bathroom attendants as his A-list friends, old and new, line up to join them in the stalls for candid conversations, fun games and bathroom banter.

Potty Talk is produced by Wang along with RadicalMedia’s Frank Scherma and Jon Kamen. Shemarya Artists’ Todd Shemarya and Josh Harrison will serve as executive producers.