Quibi Orders Daily Culture & Gaming News Show From Vox Media’s Polygon

Quibi is its expanding its footprint in the culture and gaming space with a new daily news show from Vox Media’s Polygon.

According to Quibi, “the daily series will present a caffeinated, hyperfast, injection of the news that the gaming (and gaming adjacent) audience craves for Quibi’s Daily Essential lineup.” The episodes will focus on the day’s top headlines, along with deeper dives into trending topics, with expert analysis and more. Through Polygon, the show will feature exclusive interviews with top talent and first look previews.

The show will be under seven minutes and will be available Monday through Friday.

The new Daily Essentials’ culture and gaming show is just the latest for Quibi. The platform has greenlighted dozens of series in recent months as it ramps up for an April 6 launch.