Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Disney Boss Bob Iger Defends $66M Pay Package, But Says “Subject Of Income Inequality Is Very, Very Real” – Vanity Fair Summit

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Quibi Orders Daily Culture & Gaming News Show From Vox Media’s Polygon

Punk'd and Singled Out revivals on Quibi
Quibi

Quibi is its expanding its footprint in the culture and gaming space with a new daily news show from Vox Media’s Polygon.

According to Quibi, “the daily series will present a caffeinated, hyperfast, injection of the news that the gaming (and gaming adjacent) audience craves for Quibi’s Daily Essential lineup.” The episodes will focus on the day’s top headlines, along with deeper dives into trending topics, with expert analysis and more. Through Polygon, the show will feature exclusive interviews with top talent and first look previews.

The show will be under seven minutes and will be available Monday through Friday.

The new Daily Essentials’ culture and gaming show is just the latest for Quibi. The platform has greenlighted dozens of series in recent months as it ramps up for an April 6 launch.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad