Quibi Examines Darker Side Of Fashion With ‘Last Looks’ True Crime Series

EXCLUSIVE: Sure, fashion may be all about glamorous models, stylish haute couture and star-studded runway shows, but in the new Quibi series Last Looks, the darker side of the industry is exposed. The new true crime series produced by Refinery29 will investigate the real crimes that have been sewn into the fashion industry but are seldom heard.o glamour.

Bringing a strong feminist lens to each story, the series will focus on the life of each subject, charting the sequence of events that led to the crime, while also exploring broader thematic questions about society and culture. And because it is fashion, the look is paramount so the new series will take on a cinematic Neon-noir style while featuring in-depth interviews, evocative recreations and immersive timelines that shed light on the real victims of these fashion crimes.

The true crime series will be produced by Quibi and Refinery29 Originals. Last Looks will add to R29 Originals’ move to develop premium, female-forward content, telling stories with an elevated sensibility and reinventing genres with an eye on gender and identity.

Last Looks is the latest in the robust lineup of content that is brewing over at the mobile streaming platform from Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman. Just this week, Quibi announced a Farrelly Brothers comedy with Dave Franco, the new car series Skrrt with Offset, an Alexander Wang talk show titled Potty Talk and the comedy game show Nice One! with Ron Funches. The service is set to launch April 6, 2020.