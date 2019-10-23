Quibi Adds Hip-Hop News Show From Gunpowder & Sky And Complex To Daily Essentials Slate

Quibi, Gunpowder & Sky and Complex Networks are teaming on a daily curated news show about the hip-hop industry and culture that will be part of the upcoming short-form video site’s Daily Essentials programming. The episodes will be available when Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s mobile-first short-form video site launches April 6, 2020.

The hip-hop show joins other brands contributing to the Daily Essentials block including content from ESPN, The Weather Channel, TMZ, Telemundo, E! Entertainment, Rotten Tomatoes and Vox Media’s Polygon repping different genres.

The new show being produced by Gunpowder & Sky and Complex will “give a fresh take on hip-hop culture not just as a music genre, but as a driver of art, style, fashion, and attitude,” the companies said Wednesday.

Quibi has also been furiously ramping up content deals in both scripted and unscripted fare ahead of its spring launch.