Quibi Sets ‘Gayme Show’ Comedy Competition With Hosts Matt Rogers And Dave Mizzoni

EXCLUSIVE: Gayme Show is coming to Quibi honey! The comedy competition series hosted by Las Culturistas podcast co-host Matt Rogers and stand-up comedian Dave Mizzoni has been greenlit by the mobile platform and will be produced by Jax media.

Gayme Show, which has existed as live comedy show, uplifts and celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Each episode features two straight contestants paired with a celebrity “life partner” as they battle head to head in physical, mental and even emotional challenges for the title of “Queen of the Straights.”

“Dave and I are thrilled to bring Gayme Show to Quibi after performing it as a live show for the past couple years,” said Rogers.

Mizzoni adds, “We’re thrilled to showcase how the energy and comedy of our live show is translated to and even enhanced by this new format.”

Genevieve Aniello will serve as showrunner and will executive produce alongside Rogers and Mizzoni as well as Brooke Posch, Séamus Murphy-Mitchell and Tony Hernandez

The news of Gayme Show is the latest added to the ever-growing slate of programming at Quibi. This includes the recently announced The Daily Chill, Late Night This Morning and Your Daily Horoscope from ATTN: and Will Arnett.

Rogers is repped by Cara Masline and Olivia Gerke of 3Arts. Mizzoni is repped by Tara Beppel of Imagine Artist Management.