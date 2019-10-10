Quibi Developing News & Entertainment Series With Telemundo To Tap Into Hispanic Audience

Telemundo is developing two news shows, aimed at Hispanic audiences, for Jeffrey Katzenberg’s short-form service Quibi.

The NBCU-owned Spanish language broadcaster and producer is working on two series for Quibi’s Daily Essentials strand.

This includes a news show tapping into the audience’s passion for news, along with an entertainment news show. Both shows will be produced in English at the network’s headquarters, Telemundo Center, a multiplatform production facility in Miami. The content will focus on news show, produced by Telemundo’s news division, Noticias Telemundo, reflecting Hispanic perspective, and a five-minute rundown of the day’s biggest entertainment news.

It is the latest news project for the service after it teamed with CBS News to produce 60 in 6, a weekly program targeted toward an audience consuming content on mobile phones.

It is Telemundo’s latest project for the short-form platform following a deal for Natural Born Narcos, a prequel to Telemundo’s hit series El Señor de los Cielos.

“Telemundo’s partnership with Quibi is a great example of our company’s commitment to continue innovating and providing multi-platform news content to our growing audience at a time when they need it most,” said Cesar Conde, Chairman NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and NBCUniversal International Group. “Our viewers are young, bilingual, and ambicultural – 50,000 Hispanics in the U.S. are turning 18 every month. We’re thrilled to be working with Jeffrey and the entire team at Quibi, an innovative company that understands and recognizes the power of our audience.”

“At Quibi, our goal is to create content that reflects the diverse generation of millennials who are redefining culture and consuming media in entirely new ways,” added Katzenberg. “We are excited about our groundbreaking partnership with Telemundo to create a new format for news to reach a growing bilingual and bicultural audience.”