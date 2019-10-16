Quibi Adds Will Arnett-Produced ‘Your Daily Horoscope’ And ‘Late Night This Morning’ To Daily Essentials

EXCLUSIVE: Quibi has added Your Daily Horoscope and Late Night This Morning to their slate of “Daily Essentials” which will be bites of news, entertainment and inspiration on the mobile platform which launches in April 2020.

Quibi

Executive produced by Will Arnett and his company Electric Avenue, as well as Tom Werner, Your Daily Horoscope is a collaboration between Quibi and ATTN. The series combines astrology, humor and adult animation into a daily offering that will deliver personalized horoscopes.

“We’re so excited to be part of this unique show,” said Arnett. “The odds of it coming together were astronomical… but I suppose it was written in the stars.”

The show will track the daily mishaps of twelve millennial zodiac characters who work at a technology start-up, Estrella. The characters will have personalities that coincide with their astrological signs and will each have a storyline that provides useful — albeit hilarious — astrological guidance. The series will air five days a week with twelve personalized segments released each day. The show will have the help of an expert astrologer and will be written, produced and animated by ATTN.

Quibi will also partner with Entertainment Weekly for Late Night This Morning, another addition to their “Daily Essentials” programming.

As the title suggests, Late Night This Morning will give a morning recap of the previous night’s late night shows with a breakdown of the smartest monologues, best interviews and must-see sketches.

Late Night This Morning will run Monday through Friday on the mobile platform. The series is produced by B17 Entertainment, an Industrial Media company. B17’s Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher serve as Executive Producers, along with Will Lee and Bruce Gersh of Entertainment Weekly.