Quibi Greenlights Comedy Game Show ‘Nice One!’ With Ron Funches

EXCLUSIVE: Quibi has greenlighted Nice One! a new comedy game show hosted by stand-up comedian, actor and writer Ron Funches. The competition features comedians attempting to cleverly out-compliment one another in a showdown of sweetness and consideration.

“I’m excited to bring the type of positive, optimistic and sharp humor I enjoy to Quibi,” said Funches. “In today’s world I think it’s important that we choose to look at the positives in life. That’s what I’m about and that’s what Nice One! is about.”

The series is executive produced by Tom Brunelle and Brad Wollack of Free 90 Media, Evi Regev, Melanie Truhett and Funches. Nice One! is in production.

Funches has lent his voice to a variety of animated series and films including Bob’s Burgers, Adventure Time and Trolls. His acting credits include The Goldbergs, Black-ish, New Girl, Transparent, Powerless, Undateable and the feature Get Hard, in which he appeared alongside Will Ferrell and Kevin Hart. He has written for TV for numerous series including The Eric Andre Show and Kroll Show and also has appeared on Conan, The Tonight Show, Match Game, To Tell The Truth, Chopped, Cupcake Wars and other shows.

He currently has a one-hour stand-up special Ron Funches’ Giggle Fit Comedy Central and can be seen in the feature Jexi starring Adam Devine and Alexandra Shipp.

Funches is repped by CAA and Truhett Management.

