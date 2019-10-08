Quibi & CBS News Team On Weekly News Program Produced By ’60 Minutes’

CBS News and Quibi are teaming on a weekly news program as part of a licensing deal with 60 Minutes. Under the pact, 60 Minutes will produce 60 In 6, a weekly program targeted toward an audience consuming content on mobile phones.

A team of dedicated correspondents and producers will report for 60 In 6, delivering an original story each week, in an episode approximately six minutes in length. The program will launch on Quibi next April.

“This is a perfect opportunity to bring 60 Minutes’ style of storytelling, in-depth reporting and investigative journalism to a new audience,” said 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens. “We are excited to launch 60 In 6, as our digital footprint is more important than ever.”

“60 Minutes has been, is, and will continue to be the gold standard of storytelling news journalism,” said Jeffrey Katzenberg, Quibi founder and chairman of the board. “Bringing their talent and resources to a new form of storytelling could not be more exciting for us at Quibi.”

CBS News’ 60 Minutes, the No.1 most-watched U.S. television news program, began its 52nd season in September.

Quibi also has reached an agreement with ESPN for daily sports programming on the platform when it launches in April. As part of the new deal announced Monday, ESPN will be the exclusive U.S. multi-sport content provider for Quibi’s Daily Essentials, featuring daily episodes and breaking sports news.