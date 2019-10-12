Quentin Tarantino On Robert Forster: Casting Him In ‘Jackie Brown’ Was “One Of The Best Choices I Ever Made”

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1578534a) Jackie Brown, Robert Forster Film and Television

Director Quentin Tarantino, who directed Robert Forster in his Academy Award-nominated role of Max Cherry in Jackie Brown, remember the late actor today as a “straight shooter” and “good man.”

“Today the world is left with one less gentlemen,” said Tarantino. “One less square shooter. One less good man. One less wonderful father. One less marvelous actor. I remember all the breakfasts we had at silver spoons. All the stories. All the kind words. All the support. Casting Robert Forster in Jackie Brown was one of the best choices I’ve ever made in my life. I will miss you dearly my old friend.

Robert Forster – Jackie Brown – 1997 “Bye bye Max. Bye bye Miles. Bye bye Bob. “

Tarantino’s statement was but the latest in an outpouring by Hollywood following the well-respected actor’s death on Friday from brain cancer.