‘Punky Brewster’: NBCU’s Peacock Pilot Rounds Out Cast With Four Series Regulars

Quinn Copeland (Waitress the Musical), Lauren Donzis (No Good Nick), Oliver De Los Santos (Occupation: Rainfall) and Noah Cottrell (Skyscraper) are set as series regulars opposite Soleil Moon Frye, in Peacock’s Punky Brewster pilot from UCP and Universal Television.

In the multicamera/hybrid continuation of the iconic 80s sitcom about a bright young girl raised by a foster dad, Punky (Frye) is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy (Copeland), a young girl who reminds her a lot of her younger self.

Copeland’s Izzy is a street-smart, headstrong and adorable Punky-like girl for a new generation. Recently abandoned by her mother, Izzy tries to hide her vulnerability, but finds a kindred spirit in Punky (Frye). Donzis will play Hannah, Punky’s fashion-forward teenage daughter, who often feels like she’s the parent and Punky’s the kid. De Los Santos as Daniel and Cottrell as Diego will play Punky’s adopted sons, who are 10 and 12 years old, respectively. Even though they are brothers, they are complete opposites except when it comes to annoying their older sister, Hannah (Donzis).

In addition to Frye, they join previously announced cast Freddie Prinze Jr. and Cherie Johnson, reprising her role from the original series.

Produced by UCP and Universal Television, Punky Brewster is written and executive produced by Steve and Jim Armogida. Frye will also serve as executive producer along with Duclon and Jimmy Fox of Main Event Media, an All3Media America company. Jonathan Judge is directing and executive producing the pilot.

The original series, created by David W. Duclon, ran for four seasons from 1984-1988, two on NBC and two in syndication.

Copeland recently starred as Lulu in the national tour of Waitress the Musical. Punky Brewster is her first major television role. Copeland is repped by The Campbell Agency and Carson-Adler Agency, Inc.

Donzis recently starred in No Good Nick alongside Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin. She also starred in An American Girl Story: Summer Camp, Friends for Life and Liv and Maddie: Cali Style. Donzis is represented by Abrams Artists Agency, Untitled Entertainment and Felker Tozcek Suddleson Abramson.

De Los Santos is set to star in the feature film Occupation: Rainfall and will play the lead role in the upcoming feature film Home Plate. He also stars in the web series Junior Executive. De Los Santos is represented by CESD, Industry Entertainment and Charmaine Gilchrist.

Cottrell made his film debut in 2018 in Universal Pictures, Skyscraper, playing Dwayne Johnson and Neve Campbell’s son. He’s repped by represented by Kim Dawson Agency and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.