‘Punky Brewster’s Cherie Johnson To Reprise Role In Pilot Sequel For NBCU’s Peacock Streamer

EXCLUSIVE: Cherie Johnson, who played the Cherie Johnson character in the original Punky Brewster comedy series, is returning to reprise the role in the sequel. The project, headlined by original star Soleil Moon Frye reprising her title role as Punky, has a pilot order at Peacock, NBCU’s upcoming streaming platform set to launch in April 2020. .

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

On the multicamera/hybrid continuation of the 80s sitcom about a bright young girl raised by a foster dad, Punky (Frye) is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets a young girl who reminds her a lot of her younger self.

Johnson will once again play Cherie, best friend of Punky (Frye) since they were kids. In fact, they’re more like sisters. To Punky’s kids, she’s Aunt Cherie. Her life-long friendship with Punky inspired her to become a social worker, helping orphaned kids.

Produced by UCP and Universal Television, Punky Brewster is written and executive produced by Steve and Jim Armogida. Frye will also serve as executive producer along with Duclon and Jimmy Fox of Main Event Media, an All3Media America company.

The original series, created by David W. Duclon, ran for four seasons from 1984-1988, two on NBC and two in syndication.

After her role in Punky Brewster, Johnson co-starred in popular 90s sitcom Family Matters as the best friend of Laura Winslow. She also had recurring roles in The Parkers and Days of Our Lives. In addition, Johnson wrote, produced and starred in I Do … I Did! along with over a dozen other films. Johnson is also an author with five novels, including an AAMBC Literary Award Winner. Her latest venture is her podcast, Cherie’s World, where she shares her adventures of motherhood. Johnson is repped by Joseph Le Talent Agency.