Produced By: New York To Close With “The Future Of Producing” Keynote

The PGA Foundation has rounded out its lineup for next month Produced By: New York conference, with teams behind awards-season films Dark Waters and Honey Boy joining the event’s masterclass agenda and Dan Lin, Elaine Frontain Bryant, Lori McCreary and Banks Tarver toplining the closing keynote panel entitled “The Future of Producing.”

The event, now sold out, is November 9 at Florence Gould Hall in New York City. The all-day confab kicks off with a keynote from Netflix film boss Scott Stuber, in conversation with Ron Howard, launching into eight masterclass sessions.

Added on Wednesday to that latter list is Mark Ruffalo, Pam Koffler, Christine Vachon and the production team of Todd Haynes’ Dark Waters, the Focus Features film that hits theaters November 22; and Alma Har’el and Daniela Taplin Lundberg in attendance to discuss Shia LaBeouf’s Honey Boy, which hits theaters that weekend.

Joining existing masterclasses are editor Michael McCusker and Tracy Letts (for Ford v Ferrari), and Elise Pearlstein (for American Factory). Other films getting the masterclass treatment: Little Women, Harriet, Marriage Story and One Child Nation.