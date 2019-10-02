Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Eric Pleskow Dies: Ex-President Of United Artists & Orion Pictures Was 95

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Produced By: New York Adds Teams From ‘Little Women’, ‘Marriage Story’, ‘American Factory’, More To Masterclass Lineup

Little Women
Emma Watson, left, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan, Eliza Scanlen in Columbia Pictures "Little Women" Sony Pictures

The PGA on Wednesday unveiled its first batch of speakers for masterclass sessions at Produced By: New York, with producers and creatives set for the likes of awards-season films Little Women, Harriet, American Factory, Marriage Story and more.

The group is added to the slate of the annual conference, to run November 9 at Florence Gould Hall in New York City. Netflix’s Scott Stuber is already set as keynote speaker in conversation with Ron Howard.

The masterclass list includes Amy Pascal and Greta Gerwig from Little Women; Debra Martin Chase, Kasi Lemmons and Cynthia Erivo for Harriet; David Heyman and Noah Baumbach for Marriage Story; James Mangold for Ford v Ferrari; Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar for the documentary American Factory; and Nanfu Wang for One Child Nation.

The NYC-based Produced By conference, presented by the PGA Foundation, is tweaking its structure this year. Along with Stuber’s opening keynote there will be a closing keynote (no speaker set yet), while the masterclass program is expanding from from one panel a year ago to eight. The rest of those panelists have not yet been announced.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad