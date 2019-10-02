Produced By: New York Adds Teams From ‘Little Women’, ‘Marriage Story’, ‘American Factory’, More To Masterclass Lineup

The PGA on Wednesday unveiled its first batch of speakers for masterclass sessions at Produced By: New York, with producers and creatives set for the likes of awards-season films Little Women, Harriet, American Factory, Marriage Story and more.

The group is added to the slate of the annual conference, to run November 9 at Florence Gould Hall in New York City. Netflix’s Scott Stuber is already set as keynote speaker in conversation with Ron Howard.

The masterclass list includes Amy Pascal and Greta Gerwig from Little Women; Debra Martin Chase, Kasi Lemmons and Cynthia Erivo for Harriet; David Heyman and Noah Baumbach for Marriage Story; James Mangold for Ford v Ferrari; Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar for the documentary American Factory; and Nanfu Wang for One Child Nation.

The NYC-based Produced By conference, presented by the PGA Foundation, is tweaking its structure this year. Along with Stuber’s opening keynote there will be a closing keynote (no speaker set yet), while the masterclass program is expanding from from one panel a year ago to eight. The rest of those panelists have not yet been announced.