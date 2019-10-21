‘Prodigal Son’: Meagan Good To Recur In Fox Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Minority Report alumna Meagan Good has been tapped for a key recurring role opposite Tom Payne, Michael Sheen and Bellamy Young in Fox’s new drama series Prodigal Son, from Chris Fedak, Sam Sklaver, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros TV.

Written by Feder and Sklaver and directed by Lee Toland Krieger, Prodigal Son is described as a fresh take on a crime franchise with a provocative and outrageous lead character and darkly comedic tone. It centers on Malcolm Bright (Payne), who has a gift. He knows how killers think, how their minds work. Why? His father Martin Whitly (Sheen) was one of the worst — a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon.” That’s why Bright is the best criminal psychologist around; murder is the family business. He will use his twisted genius and razor-sharp instincts as a forensic profiler to help the NYPD solve crimes and stop killers, all while dealing with a manipulative mother (Young), annoyingly normal sister, a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son and his own constantly evolving neuroses.Intelligent but deeply damaged, Malcolm has a self-deprecating sense of humor and a surprising level of compassion.

Good will play Colette Swanson, an FBI agent and criminal profiler who worked alongside Bright during his time at the Bureau where they developed a mutual distrust of each other. She now leads a prominent task force that takes over a case from Bright and his NYPD team.

Fedak and Sklaver executive produce with Krieger, Berlanti Prods’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Warner Bros TV produces with studio-based Berlanti Prods. Fox Entertainment is a co-producer.

Good starred as the female lead in Minority Report, which aired on Fox for one season. She’ll next be seen in Monster Hunter for Sony Screen Gems opposite Milla Jovovich and Ron Perlman, set for release in September 2020. She recently starred in the Screen Gems feature The Intruder, as well as Warner Bros.’ Shazam! Good is repped by Gersh, Atlas Artists and Morris Yorn Barnes.

Prodigal Son airs Mondays at 9/8c on Fox.