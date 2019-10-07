‘Prodigal Son’ Scores First Full-Season Pickup Of New Fall Season From Fox

Prodigal Son is the chosen one, or at least first out of the gate.

Two weeks into the Fall TV season, the Michael Sheen and Tom Payne-led serial killer family drama, which was the No.1 new program of Premiere Week in adults 18-49 (Live+Same Day, Live+3), has received the first full-season pickup of the new Fall TV season. Fox has ordered nine additional episodes from the Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver executive produced show. That brings Prodigal Son‘s freshman run to 22 episodes, a traditional broadcast full-season number.

“Prodigal Son delivers a fantastic crime procedural with a complicated and compelling father-son relationship at its core, thanks to the stellar performances from Tom Payne and Michael Sheen,” Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn said. “The series has razor-sharp writing, cinematic visuals and is an inventive twist on the genre.”

In a premiere week and beyond that has lagged in comparison to past years, the September 23 debuting tale of the team-up of the Payne portrayed cop consulting psychologist and his murderous imprisoned patriarch, played with menacing glee by Sheen, was the top-rated new show of the new season in Live + Same Day results. Getting a solid 50% lift among adults 18-49 in delayed viewing too, Prodigal Son, which I praised in my Show You Have to Watch review of September 23, has provided the new leaner and sports heavy and Masked Singer airing Fox with a scripted score.

Co-starring Bellamy Young and Lou Diamond Phillips, the often bloody and big budget Prodigal Son is produced by Warner Bros TV with studio-based Berlanti Prods and Fox Entertainment as a co-producer.