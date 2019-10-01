‘Prodigal Son’ Leads Parade Of Steady Week 2 Ratings, ‘9-1-1’ Inches Up To New Viewership High

New Series Week 2: Prodigal Son (Fox, 1.0 rating in Live+ Same Day 18-49, even with premiere; 4.1 million viewers, up +2%), Bluff City Law (NBC, 0.8, even; 4.7, +0.01%), Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS, 0.7 rating, -0.2; 5.5 million, -10%), All Rise (CBS, 0.6, -0.2; 5.6 million, -7%)

There is some encouraging news for the broadcast networks after a tepid start to the new season and largely modest Premiere Week Live+Same Day ratings. One day into Week 2, there is very little L+SD ratings declines, and some series are actually adding eyeballs vs. their openers.

Fox’s Prodigal Son (1.0 in 18-49, 4.1 million L+SD), currently the No. 1 new series of the season in 18-49, was even with the L+SD demo delivery of its premiere and ticked up +2% from last week’s debut in total viewers. It mirrored the performance of its lead-in, 9-1-1 (1.6, 7.2 million), which also held steady in the demo from Premiere Monday and went up a fraction in total viewers to log its most watched regularly scheduled episode (L+SD) for a second week in a row.

NBC’s new drama Bluff City Law (0.8 in 18-49, 4.7 million viewers) also currently is running even with its premiere in 18-49 and up a fraction in total viewers. There were local NFL preemptions in one market each on NBC and ABC. There were no significant preemption-related downward adjustments last week but it us prudent to wait until the finals to see if the fast nationals will hold; Bluff City Law‘s preliminaries also include a minute of Voice overrun. At 8 PM, The Voice (1.6 in 18-49, 8.8 million) currently is a tenth below its Monday premiere last week and off -2% in total viewers.

CBS” The Neighborhood (0.9, 5.9 million) was steady in 18-49 and up +3% from its season opener last week to rank as the network’s top program of the night in total viewers and 18-49. There were dips in the rest of the lineup. Freshman Bob Hearts Abishola (0.7, 5.4 million) was off by a tenth in the demo from its fast national last week, two tents from the final, slipping by -10% in total viewers from its series premiere. New drama All Rise (0.6, 5.6 million) dipped a tenth in 18-49 and -7% in viewers, still building into its lead-in in viewers. Bull (0.6, 5.8 mil/lion), which also went up a notch from its lead-in among viewers, was down a tenth in 18-49 and -8% in total viewers from last week.

ABC’s Dancing with the Stars (0.9, 6.9 million) is currently up week to week in both total viewers (+8%) and Adults 18-49 (+13%), while The Good Doctor (1.0, 6.5 million), is even in the demo, building onto its demo lead-in, and up +2% in viewers week-to-week. As I noted earlier, there were football preemptions on ABC and NBC last night that could result in downward adjustments. ABC’s fast national numbers held up pretty well in the finals last week when there was also a preemption. I will update the story once final numbers are available.

NBC and Fox are currently tied for No.1 on the night among 18-49, NBC is tops in total viewers.