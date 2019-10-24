President Donald Trump Pulls A Geographic, Says We’re “Building A Wall In Colorado”

President Donald Trump is so enthusiastic that his wall on the southern border is finally taking shape that he’s naming states that don’t adjoin Mexico as places it’s being built.

A few days after Trump arch-nemesis CNN admitted that Mexico is indeed paying for construction of a wall by deploying troops to slow migration, the President took to the stage in Pittsburgh today and got a tad carried away, perhaps channeling Oprah Winfrey’s famous “you get a car!” moment.

“We’re building a wall on the border of New Mexico. And we’re building a wall in Colorado,” Trump said, leaving more than a few people scratching their heads.

Trump added that the wall would be “a big one that really works — you can’t get over, you can’t get under.” He then gave a shout-out to a few other locations “We’re building a wall in Texas,” he said. “And we’re not building a wall in Kansas, but they get the benefit of the walls that we just mentioned.”

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, took the opportunity to zing Trump.