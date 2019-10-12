President Donald Trump Joins Amazon’s Twitch, Livestreams His Minnesota Rally On The Platform

Gamers will now have easier access to President Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign activities. The Commander in Chief has joined Amazon’s Twitch video livestreaming site.

President Trump now has a verified account on the platform, already has almost 40,000 followers. His first Twitch effort came with his Thursday rally in Minneapolis.

Ironically, Trump has butted heads numerous times with Amazon owner Jeff Bezos on a number of fronts, particularly his coverage in the Bezos-owned Washington Post. Now, he’s part of a Bezos-owned community which has a new advertising campaign, “You’re already one of us.”

Primarily known for its gamer livestreaming, Twitch launched in 2011. It also hosts sports, talk shows, music and other videos, although gaming dominates. The platform has 15 million daily visitors and averages about 1.3 million users at any one time. Amazon bought Twitch in 2014 for $1 billion.

The official Trump Twitch page links to the Trump campaign online store and website. Users can also donate on that site.