President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock (10436174g) President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington Trump, Washington, USA - 04 Oct 2019

As a television man, President Donald Trump knows the value of a tease. Last night, he tweeted that “Something very big has just happened,” setting off a frenzy of speculation on just what was in store.

Today, the Commander-in-Tweet revealed the big news. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of the Islamic State, was killed during a US special forces raid in Syria.

“Last night, the US brought the world’s No. 1 terrorist leader to justice,” Trump said from the White House Diplomatic Reception Room. “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead. He was the founder and leader of ISIS. The most ruthless and violent terror organization anywhere in the world. The United States has been searching for Baghdadi for many years.

Capturing or killing Baghdadi has been the top national security priority of my administration,” Trump added.

We’ll update today’s communications as more rolls in. The tweetstorm so far:

As Diwali commences, @FLOTUS Melania and I wish those observing the Festival of Lights a blessed and happy celebration! #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/LGXkUzMJiI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019