President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Donald Trump is sticking close to home this weekend, forgoing his usual rounds of golf at his Sterling, VA. country club and hunkering down in the White House. That leaves plenty of time for tweeting and retweeting on his favorite issues.

Today’s flurry of activity via saw little in the way of controversy (at least, from the Trumpian point of view), as he focused on praise from his friends and accomplishments of his administration.

That follows an epic tweetstorm on Saturday, also a non-golf day, where the Commander-in-Tweet posted several thoughts per hour, capping the night with the news that he’s moving the upcoming G7 meetings and the observation that “Hillary’s gone Crazy!”

We’ll update as the day rolls on and more tweets come in. The tweetstorm so far:

“The ceasefire is holding up very nicely. There are some minor skirmishes that have ended quickly. New areas being resettled with Kurds. U.S. soldiers are not in combat or ceasefire zone. We have secured the Oil.” Mark Esper, Secretary of Defense. Ending endless wars! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

The WALL is making a very big difference. Even Dems in area are happy! https://t.co/NDzq2oIsHV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

So now Crooked Hillary is at it again! She is calling Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard “a Russian favorite,” and Jill Stein “a Russian asset.” As you may have heard, I was called a big Russia lover also (actually, I do like Russian people. I like all people!). Hillary’s gone Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019