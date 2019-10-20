President Donald Trump is sticking close to home this weekend, forgoing his usual rounds of golf at his Sterling, VA. country club and hunkering down in the White House. That leaves plenty of time for tweeting and retweeting on his favorite issues.
Today’s flurry of activity via saw little in the way of controversy (at least, from the Trumpian point of view), as he focused on praise from his friends and accomplishments of his administration.
That follows an epic tweetstorm on Saturday, also a non-golf day, where the Commander-in-Tweet posted several thoughts per hour, capping the night with the news that he’s moving the upcoming G7 meetings and the observation that “Hillary’s gone Crazy!”
We’ll update as the day rolls on and more tweets come in. The tweetstorm so far:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition
