It’s becoming a weekend routine – President Donald Trump blasts off a few tweets, then heads to his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, VA. Today was no exception, and the Commander-in-Tweet had a few choice words to communicate before heading off for the links.
The runoff election for Louisiana Governor caught the President’s eye. He visited the state last week, and the election on Saturday showed his influence, as a sitting Democrat was forced into a runoff with Republican Eddie Rispone, a big victory, according to Trump.
The President also made his case for pulling troops out of the conflict on the Turkish border, saying the US will not be involved in “endless war.” He warned Turkey about sanctions to come for its attacks in the region.
Finally, where’s Hunter? Probably hiding with Waldo, as “he has totally disappeared,” according to Trump. You can bet his memory will be kept alive in the coming weeks.
We’ll update as more communications roll in. The tweetstorm so far:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition
