President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

It’s becoming a weekend routine – President Donald Trump blasts off a few tweets, then heads to his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, VA. Today was no exception, and the Commander-in-Tweet had a few choice words to communicate before heading off for the links.

The runoff election for Louisiana Governor caught the President’s eye. He visited the state last week, and the election on Saturday showed his influence, as a sitting Democrat was forced into a runoff with Republican Eddie Rispone, a big victory, according to Trump.

The President also made his case for pulling troops out of the conflict on the Turkish border, saying the US will not be involved in “endless war.” He warned Turkey about sanctions to come for its attacks in the region.

Finally, where’s Hunter? Probably hiding with Waldo, as “he has totally disappeared,” according to Trump. You can bet his memory will be kept alive in the coming weeks.

We’ll update as more communications roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

We have become a far greater Economic Power than ever before, and we are using that power for WORLD PEACE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2019

Where’s Hunter? He has totally disappeared! Now looks like he has raided and scammed even more countries! Media is AWOL. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2019

Dealing with @LindseyGrahamSC and many members of Congress, including Democrats, about imposing powerful Sanctions on Turkey. Treasury is ready to go, additional legislation may be sought. There is great consensus on this. Turkey has asked that it not be done. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2019

…..The Kurds and Turkey have been fighting for many years. Turkey considers the PKK the worst terrorists of all. Others may want to come in and fight for one side or the other. Let them! We are monitoring the situation closely. Endless Wars! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2019

Very smart not to be involved in the intense fighting along the Turkish Border, for a change. Those that mistakenly got us into the Middle East Wars are still pushing to fight. They have no idea what a bad decision they have made. Why are they not asking for a Declaration of War? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2019

The Media is not talking about the big Republican victory last night in Louisiana where a sitting Democrat Governor was forced into a runoff by not getting 50%. Big upset! Now @EddieRispone, who will be a great Governor, will win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2019

A despicable human being! https://t.co/3KpgUuRaXU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2019