There is nothing on President Donald Trump’s schedule today. No travel, no photos, no public meetings. Which means there’s plenty of time to review the Sunday political shows and tweet out his feelings on the state of the world.
The Commander-in-Tweet had a late start to his usual weekend tweetstorm, and warmed up with a huge amount of retweets. But he’s gotten into the groove now, and has raised some interesting questions about Hunter Biden and provided yet another rip on Sen. Mitt Romney (or Mitt Romney “types,” the President noted).
We’ll monitor the communications and update throughout the day. The tweetstorm so far:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition
