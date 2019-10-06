President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock (10436174g) President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington Trump, Washington, USA - 04 Oct 2019

There is nothing on President Donald Trump’s schedule today. No travel, no photos, no public meetings. Which means there’s plenty of time to review the Sunday political shows and tweet out his feelings on the state of the world.

The Commander-in-Tweet had a late start to his usual weekend tweetstorm, and warmed up with a huge amount of retweets. But he’s gotten into the groove now, and has raised some interesting questions about Hunter Biden and provided yet another rip on Sen. Mitt Romney (or Mitt Romney “types,” the President noted).

We’ll monitor the communications and update throughout the day. The tweetstorm so far:

….and separately got 1.5 Billion Dollars from China despite no experience and for no apparent reason. There is NO WAY these can be legitimate transactions? As lawyers & others have stated, as President, I have an OBLIGATION to look into possible, or probable, CORRUPTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2019

The Democrats are lucky that they don’t have any Mitt Romney types. They may be lousy politicians, with really bad policies (Open Borders, Sanctuary Cities etc.), but they stick together! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2019

95% Approval Rating in Republican Party. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2019

Dollars are the real polls right now. We’re DOUBLE where President Obama was at this point in his re-election. Americans are fired up for @realDonaldTrump, and they’re already putting their money behind him for 2020! pic.twitter.com/rNBA1ND750 — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 6, 2019

Don’t miss out on the latest “Bombshell Report" about @realDonaldTrump. Unemployment for Hispanic and African-Americans has hit (another) record low!https://t.co/XEXrjrMYUB — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 5, 2019

The Do Nothing Democrats are being exposed! https://t.co/Z5G5oEQOqs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2019

Book is doing really well. A study in unfairness to a potentially great Justice! https://t.co/i6GwghuEsU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2019

The great Scam is being revealed! https://t.co/Ny429UTVUn — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2019

“Pelosi Blatantly Lies During @GMA Interview About Schiff's Reading of Ukraine Transcript”https://t.co/a6HEwMnEmU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019