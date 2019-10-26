President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

There are no public events scheduled for President Donald Trump today, which means there’s plenty of time for tweeting. The Commander-in-Tweet was particularly active this morning on his favorite form of social media, as he recovered from a Camp David celebration of Ivanka and Jared’s tenth wedding anniversary Friday night at Camp David (which, he proudly noted, he paid for).

As usual, President Trump skipped around in his train of thought, taking on Nancy Pelosi’s human waste problem in her home district, Adam Schiff’s shifty ways, and “The Fake Washington Post” and its continuing jihad against him., and Kamala Harris’s fading political fortunes.

We’ll update as more communications roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

Where’s the Whistleblower? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2019

The Fake Washington Post keeps doing phony stories, with zero sources, that I am concerned with the Impeachment scam. I am not because I did nothing wrong. It is the other side, including Schiff and his made up story, that are concerned. Witch Hunt continues! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2019

My Administration is fighting hard to end the Opioid Crisis. Join with us by disposing unused or expired prescription medications at over 4,000 locations across this great Country. Find a location TODAY from 10am-2pm at https://t.co/CXK0LFpGMD. #TakeBackDay pic.twitter.com/xBEyflYYGj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2019

….greatly help the African American community (and all other communities), and which was unable to get done in past administrations despite a tremendous desire for it. This and best unemployment numbers EVER is more than Kamala will EVER be able to do for African Americans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2019

The Ukraine investigation is just as Corrupt and Fake as all of the other garbage that went on before it. Even Shifty Schiff got caught cheating when he made up what I said on the call! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2019

….We should all work together to clean up these hazardous waste and homeless sites before the whole city rots away. Very bad and dangerous conditions, also severely impacting the Pacific Ocean and water supply. Pelosi must work on this mess and turn her District around! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2019

“Not a single American citizen has been charged with anything related to Russian Collusion, not one person.” @TuckerCarlson It was all an illegal Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2019