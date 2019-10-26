Click to Skip Ad
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

President Donald Trump Shutterstock

There are no public events scheduled for President Donald Trump today, which means there’s plenty of time for tweeting. The Commander-in-Tweet was particularly active this morning on his favorite form of social media, as he recovered from a Camp David celebration of Ivanka and Jared’s tenth wedding anniversary Friday night at Camp David (which, he proudly noted, he paid for).

As usual, President Trump skipped around in his train of thought, taking on Nancy Pelosi’s human waste problem in her home district, Adam Schiff’s shifty ways, and “The Fake Washington Post” and its continuing jihad against him., and Kamala Harris’s fading political fortunes.

We’ll update as more communications roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

