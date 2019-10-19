Click to Skip Ad
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock (10436174g) President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington Trump, Washington, USA - 04 Oct 2019

President Donald Trump was on a roll last night with his tweetstorm, and that’s spilled over into this morning. Perhaps its energy derived from his supporters, who are descending on Washington this weekend in an effort to bolster him as he’s beset by impeachment talk.

For his part, the Commander-in-Tweet has sent out the hashtag #StopTheCoup. He’s also apparently forgoing his weekend golf at Sterling, choosing instead to stay at the White House during the crisis.

We’ll update as more rolls in. The tweetstorm so far:

