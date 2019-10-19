President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock (10436174g) President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington Trump, Washington, USA - 04 Oct 2019

President Donald Trump was on a roll last night with his tweetstorm, and that’s spilled over into this morning. Perhaps its energy derived from his supporters, who are descending on Washington this weekend in an effort to bolster him as he’s beset by impeachment talk.

For his part, the Commander-in-Tweet has sent out the hashtag #StopTheCoup. He’s also apparently forgoing his weekend golf at Sterling, choosing instead to stay at the White House during the crisis.

We’ll update as more rolls in. The tweetstorm so far:

One pro-Trump demonstrator just began hounding @EleanorNorton over the impeachment inquiry: pic.twitter.com/FoywJXN4zi — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) October 17, 2019

Feeling bad for this intern… pic.twitter.com/7WoYCRJbvv — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) October 17, 2019

Here’s the scene outside of Speaker Pelosi’s office: pic.twitter.com/G9niU7ATzZ — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) October 17, 2019

Today is the day we #MarchforTrump! While some may be trying to sabotage our efforts, we will not be deterred. We will #StandWithTrump today wth the US Capitol & push back on this #Coup. It’s not too late to join us. Come join the #TrumpMarch! 🇺🇸👍📢👟💃🕺 — Women for Trump (@WomenforTrump) October 17, 2019

Tomorrow ”Women for America First” will be marching around D.C. & roaming the halls of the Capitol trying to find Pelosi, Schiff, & Nadler… pic.twitter.com/1tuOdzzC1t — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) October 17, 2019

Susan Rice, who was a disaster to President Obama as National Security Advisor, is now telling us her opinion on what to do in Syria. Remember RED LINE IN THE SAND? That was Obama. Millions killed! No thanks Susan, you were a disaster. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2019

Pelosi and Impeachment – There have already been 3 Votes, and they’ve all failed miserably. Here’s why there may not be a fourth – 137 Democrats voted against on the last vote.” @JasonChaffetz @seanhannity Many of those voting in favor will be beaten in 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2019

“Because the House has already voted against the Impeachment Proceeding, the current inquiry is totally invalid. The current sham of a so-called investigation is nothing more than an unconstitutional power grab. It needs to end.” @JasonChaffetz @seanhannity Corrupt Adam Schiff — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2019