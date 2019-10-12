President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock (10436174g) President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington Trump, Washington, USA - 04 Oct 2019

President Donald Trump has a busy Saturday planned. He’ll be speaking later at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC, and is en route to his Sterling, VA golf course for a few rounds.

But before hitting the links, the Commander-in-Tweet had a few choice words for his friends and enemies. Particularly his enemies, which included usual suspect Rep. Adam Schiff, whom he termed “a lying mess” for his impeachment probing.

On the other hand, Rudy Giuliani, although “a little rough around the edges,” is also “a great guy and a wonderful lawyer.” There was also praise for the people of Louisiana, where Trump spoke last night, and for China, which has reached agreement on a new trade deal that appears to be a home run for farmers and Boeing.

We’ll update as more communications arrive. The tweestorm so far:

So now they are after the legendary “crime buster” and greatest Mayor in the history of NYC, Rudy Giuliani. He may seem a little rough around the edges sometimes, but he is also a great guy and wonderful lawyer. Such a one sided Witch Hunt going on in USA. Deep State. Shameful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2019

Louisiana, get out and vote REPUBLICAN before going to the big game today. A runoff will be a tremendous win for your Great State – lower taxes and car insurance, and better protection of your 2nd Amendment! Fantastic being with you last night! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2019

….Other aspects of the deal are also great – technology, financial services, 16-20 Billion in Boeing Planes etc., but WOW, the Farmers really hit pay dirt! @ChuckGrassley @joniernst @debfisher @BenSasse Thank you to all Republicans in Congress for your invaluable help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2019

The case of Major Mathew Golsteyn is now under review at the White House. Mathew is a highly decorated Green Beret who is being tried for killing a Taliban bombmaker. We train our boys to be killing machines, then prosecute them when they kill! @PeteHegseth — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2019