President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock (10436174g) President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington Trump, Washington, USA - 04 Oct 2019

President Donald Trump has a busy Saturday planned. He’ll be speaking later at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC, and is en route to his Sterling, VA golf course for a few rounds.

But before hitting the links, the Commander-in-Tweet had a few choice words for his friends and enemies. Particularly his enemies, which included usual suspect Rep. Adam Schiff, whom he termed “a lying mess” for his impeachment probing.

On the other hand, Rudy Giuliani, although “a little rough around the edges,” is also “a great guy and a wonderful lawyer.” There was also praise for the people of Louisiana, where Trump spoke last night, and for China, which has reached agreement on a new trade deal that appears to be a home run for farmers and Boeing.

We’ll update as more communications arrive. The tweestorm so far:

