Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Marvel’s Runaways’ Bows First Teaser Trailer And Key Art For Season 3 Of Hulu Original

Got A Tip? Tip Us

President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock (10434333bm) Donald Trump, Sauli Niinisto. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington Trump, Washington, USA - 02 Oct 2019

It’s a take-off-the-gloves Saturday for President Donald Trump. He’s on the move and on the attack against his enemies in the media and politics.

So far, the early tweets have targeted the New York Times and Washington Post, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and particularly Sen. Mitt Romney, whom Trump once endorsed but later denied the opportunity to become the secretary of state. In response to recent criticisms, Trump noted, “If Mitt worked this hard on Obama, he could have won. Sadly, he choked!”

The Commander-in-Tweet went on to call Romney a pompous “ass” who is “so bad for R’s!”

A motorcade has left the White House, presumably headed to Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Va., the President’s usual weekend retreat. We’ll post more as the day progresses and the tweetstorm grows.

The tweetstorm so far:

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad