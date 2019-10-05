President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock (10434333bm) Donald Trump, Sauli Niinisto. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington Trump, Washington, USA - 02 Oct 2019

It’s a take-off-the-gloves Saturday for President Donald Trump. He’s on the move and on the attack against his enemies in the media and politics.

So far, the early tweets have targeted the New York Times and Washington Post, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and particularly Sen. Mitt Romney, whom Trump once endorsed but later denied the opportunity to become the secretary of state. In response to recent criticisms, Trump noted, “If Mitt worked this hard on Obama, he could have won. Sadly, he choked!”

The Commander-in-Tweet went on to call Romney a pompous “ass” who is “so bad for R’s!”

A motorcade has left the White House, presumably headed to Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Va., the President’s usual weekend retreat. We’ll post more as the day progresses and the tweetstorm grows.

The tweetstorm so far:

Mitt Romney never knew how to win. He is a pompous “ass” who has been fighting me from the beginning, except when he begged me for my endorsement for his Senate run (I gave it to him), and when he begged me to be Secretary of State (I didn’t give it to him). He is so bad for R’s! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019

Somebody please wake up Mitt Romney and tell him that my conversation with the Ukrainian President was a congenial and very appropriate one, and my statement on China pertained to corruption, not politics. If Mitt worked this hard on Obama, he could have won. Sadly, he choked! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019

The so-called Whistleblower’s account of my perfect phone call is “way off,” not even close. Schiff and Pelosi never thought I would release the transcript of the call. Got them by surprise, they got caught. This is a fraud against the American people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019