It’s a take-off-the-gloves Saturday for President Donald Trump. He’s on the move and on the attack against his enemies in the media and politics.
So far, the early tweets have targeted the New York Times and Washington Post, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and particularly Sen. Mitt Romney, whom Trump once endorsed but later denied the opportunity to become the secretary of state. In response to recent criticisms, Trump noted, “If Mitt worked this hard on Obama, he could have won. Sadly, he choked!”
The Commander-in-Tweet went on to call Romney a pompous “ass” who is “so bad for R’s!”
A motorcade has left the White House, presumably headed to Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Va., the President's usual weekend retreat. We'll post more as the day progresses and the grows.
The tweetstorm so far:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition
