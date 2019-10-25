President Donald Trump Plans World Series Appearance – But There’s A Big If

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock (10436174g) President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington Trump, Washington, USA - 04 Oct 2019

The World Series is being held in our nation’s capital for the first time since 1933, the first year of the Franklin D. Roosevelt administration. Although President Donald Trump is a lifelong New York Yankees fan, he said he plans to possibly attend the fifth game of the series, which pits the hometown Washington Nationals against the Houston Astros.

There’s just one problem – the Nationals have upset the odds and won the first two games of the World Series against the heavily favored Astros, and now head home with a potential sweep eliminating the need for a fifth game.

Presuming there is a fifth game, it would be held on Sunday. Trump said he would avoid throwing out the first pitch, as the necessary body armor would be too bulky and unflattering.